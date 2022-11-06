Three places in Pune report ‘poor’ air quality

Out of 10 places in Pune, three have reported ‘poor’ air quality as of Sunday evening and four are in the ‘moderate’ air quality index (AQI), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) observations.

Air quality is likely to be in the ‘poor’ range for crucial parts of the city on Monday as well.

According to SAFAR, the overall AQI of Pune indicates ‘moderate’ air quality on Sunday and is likely to remain the same till November 8.

Dr BS Murthy, director of SAFAR and scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), said, “During winters as the temperature drops, the particle suspension increases and the air quality deteriorates. Our forecast predicts that the air quality is likely to remain ‘moderate’ in the next two days.”

However, some parts of Pune did report ‘poor’ air quality. Shivajinagar, Hadapsar and Bhosari reported poor air quality on Sunday evening.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune city was the coldest place in Maharashtra with 12.7 degrees Celsius reported at night on Sunday.

Officials from the weather department added that night temperature is likely to report a rise to as high as 14 degrees in the next few days.

GRAPHIC

Area///Air Quality Index/// PM.2.5 particle concentration

Pune AQI/// Moderate///159

Shivajinagar///Poor///255

Hadapsar///Poor///293

Bhosari///Poor///239

Kothrud///Moderate//190

Bhumkar Chowk///Moderate///122

Lohegaon///Moderate///159

Alandi///Moderate//150

Pashan///Satisfactory///92

Katraj///Satisfactory///61

Nigdi///Satisfactory///72

Source: System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research