Three Pune schools yet to submit audit report: DyDE

Pune: The office of deputy director of education (DyDE) is yet to receive audit report from three of the seven private schools that it sought following allegations by Parents Association of Pune of overcharging of fees and denial of online education to students.

The schools were expected to submit the report by January 20. While two of the schools have sought stay by the court for submission of audit report, the remaining one had stated to release it on January 21 (Friday).

Deputy director of education Audumbar Ukirde said, “We have asked the schools who have got the court stay order to share a copy with us for official use. We will be compiling the audit reports of the rest of the four schools and submit it to the director.”

While the department is following up the matter with schools, the delay in submission of audit report and not a conclusion in sight have left some students of Class 10 and their parents to face the issue of uncertainty.

Jayshree Deshpande, president, Parents Association of Pune, said the audit reports submitted by schools are critical pieces of document.

“We have been protesting against overcharging of fees by many schools. The audit report will be an official document that will clarify how much fees are charged. Parents have been charged exorbitant fees by private schools. Authorities must address the grievances of parents,” said Deshpande.

She said that action should be taken at the earliest to ensure that students are not at a loss.