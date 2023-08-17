Man stabbed to death outside Mangala theatre, 3 suspects detained

The Pune police on Wednesday informed that three suspects have been detained for the alleged murder of a 26-year-old man, identified as Nitin Mhaske.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on the intervening night of August 15 and August 16. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police officials, the incident occurred on the intervening night of August 15 and August 16. At around 12.30 am (August 16), Mhaske visited Mangala theatre to watch a movie. When he came out of the theatre, a group of 10-12 persons attacked Mhaske with iron rods, sticks, swords, sickles and other weapons; which led to his death.

Immediately after the incident, a team of police officials under the leadership of Sandeep Singh Gill, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 1, sprang into action.

The accused have been identified as Yallya alias Sagar Kolnatti (32), Tundya alias Malik Kolya (24), Imran Sheikh (32), Chaddi alias Akash Gaikwad (24), Macchi alias Rohan Mallesh Tupdhar (20), Vivek Bholenath Navdhare (27), Banti alias Akshay Sabale (21), Vishal Bhole (30), Pandit Kambale (27), Bhola alias Vivek Navdhar (24), Laurance Pille (33), Sushil Suryavanshi (30), Baba alias Manoj Havale (25), all residents of Tadiwala Road

DCP Gill said, “As of now we have detained Imran Sheikh, Laurance Pille and Vivek Bhola. We are investigating the matter and getting information about the other accused involved and their whereabouts.’’

“Revenge appears to be the motive behind this murder case. There was an old dispute between accused Sagar Kolanatti and deceased Mhaske. Cross cases have been registered against them time to time. However, this time, the accused killed Mhaske as an act of revenge,” added Gill.

Mhaske’s family members gathered at Shivajinagar police station on Wednesday and demanded justice for him. His father said that the police have failed to arrest prime accused Yallya despite it being over 12 hours since the murder. He said he will not accept the body until the arrest of the prime accused.

The family also alleged that Nikhil Jadhav, a police constable in crime branch was involved and is helping Yallya.

DCP Gill said, “Yes, Mhaske’s parents have complained about a cop being involved. We are conducting a detailed investigation and will take necessary action.”

Previous enmity

According to police officials, both victim and deceased were involved in many body as well as property offences. There were 22 cases registered against Mhaske at various police stations.

Police sources confirmed that, in 2022, Mhaske was involved in deadly attack on the accused Yallya alias Sagar Kolnatti. In this Yallya sustained serious injuries including a fractured skull. It is speculated that in order to take revenge Yallya and his group killed Mhaske.

As per police records prevention action had been against Mhaske in 2015 where he was detained in Kolhapur jail under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act of 1981 (MPDA). Action was also taken by Bund Garden police in 2020 and 2022 under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)110.

Bund Garden police had also taken prevention action against accused Yallya. In 2016 he was externed from Pune city and district for two years. In 2019 he was detained in Yerawada jail under MPDA Act and in 2023 prevention action against Yallya was been taken under section 110 of the CrPC.

Police officials also confirmed that in June 2023, a proposal to ‘tadipaar’ or extern Mhaske’s entire gang was submitted for approval, however, he was killed by a group of people over an old rivalry.

