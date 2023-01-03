Three undertrial Yerawada prisoners die in hospital

Three undertrial Yerawada prisoners died in Sassoon General Hospitals, officials said on Monday.

Even as the jail administration said all three died due to different ailments, relatives of the inmates termed the deaths ‘suspicious’ and alleged that the prison officials are not revealing all the information about the incidents.

The relatives staged a protest outside of the jail on Monday.

According to Yerawada police station officials, the three inmates died on December 31 at Sassoon General Hospital where they were undergoing treatment for different ailments.

Police sub-inspector Ashok Kate from Yerawada police station said, “All of them were undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital. One of them died due to HIV infection while the other two had been hospitalised for chest pain and low blood pressure and died during treatment. We have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is on.”

According to police, the inmates have been identified as Sandesh Gondekar, Shahrukh Sheikh and Ranganath Datal.

Yerawada police confirmed that Datal was shifted to Sassoon General Hospital on December 28, while the other two were shifted to the same facility on December 31 for medical treatment as their health condition deteriorated.

However, their relatives alleged that they were kept in the same barrack and were beaten by the prison warden and died later. However, the police denied all these allegations.