Thunderstorm, rainfall in parts of city on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Pune city witnessed thundery activity and rainfall in some parts of the city. The city experienced cloudy weather until 6 pm, after which thunderstorms and lightning along with rainfall was reported in many parts of the city.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune city reported the day temperature at 36.2 degrees Celsius which was 1.3 degrees Celsius cooler than normal temperature. Also, the night temperature was reported to be at 19.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

“A partly cloudy sky towards the evening is forecasted on April 15 as well. However, after that the sky will remain clear and no rainfall is forecasted in Pune city,” said IMD officials.

Weather department officials also added that the day temperature in the city will not increase more than 38 degrees Celsius in the next few days and the night temperature will be around 19 degrees Celsius.

Along with Pune city, other parts of Central Maharashtra also experienced rainfall on Wednesday.

As per IMD, Mahabaleshwar reported 1 mm of rainfall and Nashik reported 2 mm of rainfall on Wednesday. Satara reported traces of rainfall on Wednesday as per the weather department.

Parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada also reported cloudy weather followed by rainfall at Aurangabad and Akola.

“Cloudy weather and rainfall are forecasted until April 15 in Marathwada and Central Maharashtra and rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning is forecasted in Vidarbha until April 16. After that, the state will have dry weather until April 18,” said IMD officials.

On Wednesday, the highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra was at 40.1 degrees Celsius at Akola and the lowest minimum temperature in the state was reported at 15.6 degrees Celsius in Mahabaleshwar, as per IMD.