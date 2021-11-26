To generate more revenue, PMPML to develop 10 depots

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided to develop ten depots so that they can generate revenue and minimise the gap between revenue and expenditure.

According to the PMPML authorities, the projective cumulative losses of the PMPML for the next ten years will be close to ₹9,600 crore. The current fleet size of PMPML consists of 2,261 buses, but only around 1, 510 buses ply on the city roads.

PMPML has 17 depots and 13 open spaces under its jurisdiction. Out of the 17 depots, four are reserved for electric buses. All depots and open spaces are located at prominent places in various areas across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits. Maharashtra state government has already approved a 2.5-floor space index (FSI) for the land owned by PMPML.

The proposal to develop these depots was taken during the board meeting held recently.

Dattatrey Tulpule, incharge of the civil department of PMPML, said, “In the first phase, we will develop ten depots on the lease of 30 years. We have called proposals from private players to develop the land. We will provide some part of the land to private players for commercial utilisation.”

To capitalise on the prime assets of the depots, PMPML had carried out a feasibility study of 30 depots a few months ago with help of a private agency named VK Associates. As per the report, PMPML needs ₹11,666 crore for the modernisation and development of existing depots.

As per the report, depots can be developed according to the areas where they are located. The agency has estimated that the modernisation would fetch profits up to ₹1,516 crore for PMPML annually once the depots are developed and the space leased for commercial activities. The depots besides having facilities for buses will also have commercial offices, hotels, hospitals, which will bring in the desired revenues.

At present, private players or government semi-government establishments are already using Pune station, Na Ta Wadi depot land for their official purpose on a lease basis.

As per officials, the PMPML higher authority will take the final decision on the issue of already leased out land in various depots.

As per the report, depots will have workshops along with ample parking facilities for the buses while the upper floors will accommodate hospitals, hotels and offices and other commercial establishments.