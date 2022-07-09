To prevent illegal dumping, PMC to lift debris of more than 10 metric tonnes

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the facility for transporting the debris directly from the site to prevent individuals from dumping debris (rubble and construction material) at locations not designated by the civic body.

The Pune civic body, as per the decision taken this week, will lift debris of quantity more than 10 metric tonnes and dump it at designated sites. For a small quantity of rubble, residents need to send it to various locations identified by respective regional ward offices on their own.

Officials said the drive has been started after the cases of dumping the construction debris along the river bed or other water bodies and roadside in suburbs have increased in the city.

Last week the PMC conducted a drive and collected Rs75,000 in fines for dumping the debris in the river between Bhide bridge and Rajput slum.

Asha Raut, head of PMC solid waste management department, said, “The city generates approximately 250 metric tonnes per day of construction and debris waste. The PMC has allotted the open lots at each ward office.”

Most of this debris is from construction sites as well as old residential societies where people carry out renovation work at their flats.

Raut said, “If the quantity is more than 10 metric tonnes, residents will need to call on toll-free number 18001030222. PMC will verify and lift the debris directly from the site by charging the transport and processing fees. But if the quantity is less, citizens need to send it on their own at specific locations.”

Earlier in 2021, PMC had attempted to start a helpline and asked residents to use it for dumping construction and demolition waste and builders were asked to pay fees. This time, the PMC has decided to charge residents too.

From these designated locations, PMC transports the material to Wagoli for processing. The transport cost, as decided by PMC, is Rs22.04 per km and the processing fee is Rs204.75 per tonne. The processing plant at Wagholi can process 200 tonnes of waste per day and the company will produce bricks and construction-related materials as a by-product

Raut said, “If residents are found dumping the construction waste at an open ground, roadside, Nala or riverside, they will be fined Rs25,000 for per truck and if the quantity is less, fine would be Rs1,250 per tonne.

At least 15 plots are currently identified by PMC to set up collection centres for construction and demolition (C&D) waste in the city area.

Debris disposal

250 metric tonnes per day total average construction waste generation in the city

10 metric tonnes or more call toll-free number 18001030222

Charges

Rs22.04 per km transport cost

Rs204.75 per tonne for processing

Fine

Rs25,000 per truck for dumping debris at public places, rivers, roadside

Rs1,250 per tonne if quantity is less

Ward offices and C&D collection centres in Pune

Ahmednagar road and Kharadi - Kharadi

Shivaji nagar-Ghole road - Vadarwadi, Gondhal chowk, Paul estate, Janwadi

Kothrud-Bhavdhan - Sutarwadi

Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar - Ambegaon

Sinhagad road –Mahadevnagar, ward 34 near canal, Pharshi oil, Dattawadi, Janata vasahat

Warje-Karvenagar - Survey number 86

Hadapsar - Survey number 49 and 51, Kalepadal

Wanowriei-Ramtekadi - HM royal parking, Amenity space Kondhwa

Kondhwa-Yewalewadi - HM royal parking, Amenity space Kondhwa

Kasba-Vishrambaughwada - Dambar Kothi, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue