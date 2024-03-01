Top cop pulls up Pune metro, civic officials for tardy work

The Pune police commissioner on Thursday pulled up Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Mero) officials for the pending works at the Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk. The senior official made the visit following public complaints on social media where the traffic branch was blamed for inept handling of vehicular movement at the busy stretch. (HT PHOTO)

Kumar’s site inspection during the afternoon surprised the working staff. He found potholes, construction material on road and barricades placed at haphazard places on the stretch causing traffic jams.

The senior official made the visit following public complaints on social media where the traffic branch was blamed for inept handling of vehicular movement at the busy stretch. “I have been telling you to complete the works since past 15 days. Work overtime and finish the work by sunrise tomorrow,” the police commissioner told the officials present at the site.

The police commissioner also visited Baner, Pashan and Sus Road areas and observed traffic related issues. He was accompanied by additional commissioner Manoj Patil and deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Shashikant Borate.