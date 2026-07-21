Pune/Nashik: Tourist bookings in Igatpuri have taken a hit following the July 12 incident in which a Nashik family was allegedly harassed, attacked and chased for nearly 20 km on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway after visiting Bhavali Dam. Hoteliers reported that families from cities such as Mumbai, Surat and Vadodara cancelled trips due to safety concerns despite enhanced police deployment.

Tourist bookings dip in Igatpuri after family on vacation chased by goons

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The Igatpuri Hotels and Resorts Association said the incident has dented the hill station’s image during the peak monsoon tourism season. Hotelier Gaurav Dasale said his property has seen around a 10% drop in bookings since the incident, while Vishal Gupta, a senior member of the association, said two families from Surat cancelled their reservations.

“We tried to reassure them that police have strengthened security and there is nothing to fear, but they still chose to cancel,” Gupta said, urging authorities to deploy adequate police personnel at remote waterfalls where most tourists spend their time.

The impact has also been felt by businesses dependent on tourism. Amol Sonewane, who runs a mobile spa service catering to hotel guests, said daily service calls have dropped from five-six to just two-three after the incident. “Many tourists are cancelling hotel bookings,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Harish Chaube, an employee at a private company in Igatpuri, said the episode has tarnished the destination’s reputation, especially among families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harish Chaube, an employee at a private company in Igatpuri, said the episode has tarnished the destination’s reputation, especially among families. {{/usCountry}}

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Among those who cancelled their trip was Vadodara-based businessman Deepak Kala, who had planned a weekend getaway with 15 family members and friends. “After seeing the incident in the news, we cancelled our booking. We were worried that our group could also be targeted while travelling in private vehicles,” he said.

Igatpuri has over 50 hotels and resorts and around 150 villas, with the monsoon season drawing more than 700 tourists daily and nearly 2,000 on weekends. The local tourism industry is estimated to generate around ₹300 crore annually.

NCP MLA Hiraman Koskar said he has requested Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police D.S. Swami to strengthen security at tourist spots. “That incident was an aberration. Igatpuri had not witnessed such an incident before. I appeal to tourists not to cancel their plans,” Koskar said.

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Senior Inspector Ghanshyam Balap of Igatpuri police station said 58 personnel, including 35 from the Riot Control Police, are deployed at tourist spots on weekends, while regular patrolling continues on other days. “There was a huge influx of tourists last weekend. We will ensure such incidents do not recur,” he said.