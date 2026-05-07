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Tourist rescued after plunging 150 feet at Sinhagad fort while clicking sunset photos

The rescue operation was challenging due to difficult terrain and the late hour at which the information was received. However, the rescue team ensured a safe operation, says official

Published on: May 07, 2026 07:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 35-year-old tourist from Shirur, identified as Yogesh Mohan Shitole, was rescued after falling nearly 150 feet into a gorge at Sinhagad fort on Tuesday while attempting to click sunset photographs.

While navigating the grassy terrain near the cliff, Yogesh Mohan Shitole (centre) reportedly lost his footing and slipped, plunging into a deep gorge. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, Shitole had visited the popular hill fort in the evening for a leisure trip. At around 4:30 pm to 5 pm, he moved towards the western edge of the fort, near a spot locally known as “Hawa Point,” to capture sunset views. While navigating the grassy terrain near the cliff, he reportedly lost his footing and slipped, plunging into a deep gorge. Officials said no other tourist was present nearby when he fell into the gorge.

Following the fall, Shitole lost consciousness. He regained awareness between 7 pm and 7:30 pm and immediately dialed the emergency helpline number 112, informing authorities about his fall and location.

Acting swiftly, personnel from Haveli police station, led by officer Aniket Kale, alerted the disaster management rescue team. Recognising the urgency of the situation, a joint rescue operation was launched without delay.

He also urged visitors to exercise caution while exploring cliff edges and avoid risky spots.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Tourist rescued after plunging 150 feet at Sinhagad fort while clicking sunset photos
Home / Cities / Pune / Tourist rescued after plunging 150 feet at Sinhagad fort while clicking sunset photos
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