Traders hope to revive mango export after facing hurdles due to lockdown last year

PUNE The export of Devgad Alphonso mango has begun to Europe, Middle East and South Asia. After the hurdles faced while exporting mangoes last year due to lockdown, producers and traders are hoping for a good season this year.

“The situation was different last year. Due to the Covid pandemic the airlines were not operating. The export of this season has begun and it is expected to be up to the level of 2018 and 2019. The export is done through various modes of transportation such as air, marine and by road,” said Bhaskar Patil, deputy general manager of the Konkan division- Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board.

According to the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board officials, it is not possible to give the details of the export quantity of the mangoes yet as the records are kept by the customs department.

The export of Kesar mango from Marathwada will begin from the second week of April. Currently, in Pune, the demand is more than the supply. It has kept the rates of Devgad Alphonso afloat. The Karnataka mango is expected to hit the local market in large quantities in the second week of April.

Rates of Devgad Alphonso mangoes is 800-1,500 per dozen, while the rate of Karnataka mangoes is 500-1,000 per dozen.

Devgad Alphonso mangoes have been available in the local market since February last week. Traders observed that currently, the demand is slightly more than supply. It has kept the rates afloat. “From the second week of April Karnataka mango will be available in the large quantity in the market. Rates are expected to drop then,” said Rohan Ursal mango trader at Market Yard, Pune.

Last year after lockdown many mango producers were involved in direct trading with housing societies. Based on last year’s experience many are likely to opt for the same. “Last year farmers directly contacted housing society members and sold the fruit. This trend is likely to continue. Currently, we are receiving 10-12 tempos each day of Alphonso mangoes,” said Baba Bibawe, head of the fruit market department, Market Yard, Pune.

“The season has begun. We hope that it will turn out better than the last one. Also, I want to request the government agencies to strictly observe the geographical indication (GI) nomination compliance. When the Karnataka mango starts to come into the market, it is sold as Alphonso. Which happens every year and there has been no effective way to stop this. We, original Alphonso mango producers have to suffer because of this,” said Prabhakar Gogate, Alphonso mango producer in Devgad.

Mango prices

Devgad Alphonso- ₹800-1,.500 per dozen

Karnataka mango- 500-1,000 per dozen

(Rate varies depending upon the quality and the size)