Traffic mess near Wakdewadi ST bus stand rides on illegal halt of vehicles

Pune: Vehicles traveling on the Pune-Mumbai Highway face traffic congestion in Wakdewadi outside the state transport bus stop. Reason: Illegal and abrupt halt of vehicles, long queue of buses, and heavy vehicle movement in the area.

Pune, India - Aug. 26, 2023: Parking and traffic issues at Wakdewadi bus stop in Pune India, on Saturday, August 26, 2023. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

According to residents using the stretch for commute, the traffic congestion is seen throughout the day.

To facilitate Pune Metro works at Shivajinagar, the state transport department shifted its bus stand to Wakdewadi. However, despite taking various steps to ensure smooth vehicular movement, the stretch sees regular traffic bottlenecks.

The halt of private transport buses on the opposite side of the road also adds to public inconvenience. The busy stretch sees a regular traffic flow of vehicles ranging from two-wheelers to heavy vehicles.

Vishal Sapre, a regular traveller on this road, said, “The traffic conditions on Wakdewadi Road have worsened. The number of autorickshaws halting on both sides of the road has increased. Many auto drivers abruptly halt their three-wheeler on the stretch to take passengers and some park their vehicles haphazardly on the stretch, leaving less space for traffic.”

Sometimes people who come to pick up or drop their relatives at the bus stand also halt their vehicles illegally, resulting in traffic congestion in front of the bus stand gates, said another traveller Aditi Wakhare.

Rajendra Shahane, senior inspector, Khadki Police Station, said, “The road at Wakdewadi area was not planned to carry the burden of state transport bus traffic. As the bus depot space is also insufficient, connecting buses traveling via Pune bus stand are forced to park outside the stand, on the road and it slows down the traffic. Passengers getting in and out of buses alongside the roads, rickshaw drivers abruptly halting in search of passengers add to road congestion.

“Considering the traffic issues and the upcoming festival season, we are planning to allot a separate parking space for Wakdewadi bus stand, but it is still in the primary phase and policy decisions will be taken by the senior authorities.”

