Traffic curbs for Christmas celebrations in Pune Camp 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 25, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Pune traffic branch has announced road closures and diversions ahead of Christmas celebrations in Camp on the evenings of December 25

PUNE: The Pune traffic branch has announced road closures and diversions ahead of Christmas celebrations in Pune Camp on the evenings of December 25, starting from 7 pm. 

Pune traffic branch has announced road closures and diversions ahead of Christmas celebrations in Camp on the evenings of December 25. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Anticipating large crowds, the traffic police have implemented these measures to ensure smooth movement on arterial roads and key connecting streets in the area. Emergency vehicles, including fire tenders, ambulances, police, and military vehicles, will remain exempt from these restrictions. 

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP Traffic) Amol Zende issued an official order detailing the curbs and diversions. According to Zende, these arrangements are necessary to manage the heavy footfall in Pune Camp, which attracts numerous residents and visitors, including those from other parts of Pune district and Western Maharashtra, to participate in the Christmas festivities and visit the historic British-era churches in the cantonment area. 

DCP Zende appealed to motorists to use alternative routes and cooperate with the traffic authorities to ensure a hassle-free and safe travel experience during the festive season. 

The key traffic diversions include traffic from Y Junction to MG Road to be closed at 15th August Chowk and redirected via Qureshi Masjid and Sujata Mastani Chowk. Vehicles coming from ISKCON Mandir Chowk towards Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue and Arora Towers will be rerouted via SBI House and Teen Tofa Chowk. The route from Volga Chowk to Mohammad Rafi Chowk will be closed, with vehicles redirected to Indira Gandhi Chowk via East Street Road. 

Similarly, traffic from Indira Gandhi Chowk towards Mahavir Chowk will be halted and diverted to Lashkar Police Station Chowk. The stretch between Sarbatwala Chowk and Mahavir Chowk will be sealed, with vehicles rerouted via Tabut Street.  

