Traffic on Pune-Mumbai Expressway and old highway suspended after heavy rainfall

Traffic Disruption Due to Heavy Rainfall Vehicular traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai highway was suspended on Monday following heavy rainfall, flooding and landslide, police said. The agency appealed to citizens to avoid travelling between Pune and Mumbai until fresh directions are issued. (HT file)

In a public advisory, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway had been severely affected due to a landslide and continuous heavy rain. Traffic towards both Pune and Mumbai has been stopped until further notice.

The entire ghat region has been receiving heavy rainfall with administration already declared holiday to schools in Pune and Mumbai

The agency appealed to citizens to avoid travelling between Pune and Mumbai until fresh directions are issued, advising commuters to postpone their journeys and follow official traffic advisories in the interest of public safety.

Landslide hits house

Meanwhile, a house in Patan village of Maval taluka was hit by a landslide in the early hours of Monday. According to preliminary information from the district administration, the entire family living in the house is feared to be trapped beneath the rubble.

Pune district’s Disaster Management Office said Maval tehsildar was at the spot to take stock of the situation.

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Inspector General of Police (Kolhapur Range) Ranjan Kumar Sharma said he situation has also worsened in Maval and the Tamhini Ghat region, where several roads have witnessed flood-like conditions due to overflowing streams and heavy runoff. These routes serve as important alternate roads connecting Pune and Mumbai, further limiting travel options for motorists.

According to officials, traffic has been stopped between the Connecting Link and Missing Link section following the collapse of a concrete pillar.

“The administration is closely monitoring the situation as heavy rainfall continues across several parts of western Maharashtra. Disaster response teams, police personnel and local authorities have been mobilised to respond to emergencies and assist stranded residents wherever required” Sharma said.

A 30-member team from the fifth battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), based in Pune, was carrying out rescue operations.

The incidents come as heavy rain continues to batter western Maharashtra after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Pune district, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from rivers, streams, waterfalls and other vulnerable locations.