Traffic police penalise 5,210 vehicles for overspeeding at Navale Bridge

In a major enforcement drive, Pune traffic police have penalised 5,210 vehicles for overspeeding on the Navale Bridge stretch between December 4 and 8. Authorities implemented a strict 40 kmph speed limit on this accident-prone corridor to curb frequent crashes caused by overspeeding, abrupt lane changes, and heavy vehicle movement. Most penalised vehicles included cars, two-wheelers, and heavy transport vehicles. Initially, the speed limit was set at 30 kmph from November 22 but was revised to 40 kmph from December 4. (HT file)

Traffic officials said dedicated teams and speed-detection equipment monitored vehicles around the clock. Despite repeated warnings, many motorists continue to flout the limit.

DCP (traffic) Himmat Jadhav said, “The 40 kmph limit was imposed to ensure safer driving conditions, but violations persist. Challans are issued online, so there is no issue of collecting fines from violators.”

The restriction applies between Katraj New Tunnel and Navale Bridge, a stretch notorious for accidents that have resulted in major traffic disruptions and injuries.

The traffic department has urged motorists to check their speedometers frequently and to follow road signage. Violators are being identified via CCTV and speed-gun monitoring.

Commenting on the development, additional commissioner Manoj Patil said, “The stretch has seen some of the city’s most severe accidents, with speeding as a common factor. Based on the technical assessment, the speed restriction came into effect.”

Separately, on Monday morning, a college bus collided with a car at the Bhumkar Bridge selfie point, Narhe. One car occupant sustained minor injuries. The bus driver has been booked under relevant sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicle Act, and the investigation is ongoing.