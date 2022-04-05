Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Traffic police record 167 accidents, 78 deaths on Pune roads in the last three months
Traffic police record 167 accidents, 78 deaths on Pune roads in the last three months

PUNE Pune traffic police have recorded 167 accidents and death of 78 people in road accidents in Pune city between January and March 2022
A truck heading towards Pune lost control near Bhosari metro station and collided with a tree on Tuesday. Pune traffic police have recorded 167 accidents and death of 78 people in road accidents in Pune city between January and March 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 05, 2022 06:53 PM IST
Dheeraj Bengrut

PUNE Pune traffic police have recorded 167 accidents and death of 78 people in road accidents in Pune city between January and March 2022. Highest number of deaths have taken place in the areas under Sinhgad road traffic police division.

According to the Pune traffic police, daily two road accidents and one death have been registered in the city. Of the 167 accidents, 77 were fatal.

In 2021, 741 accidents took place in which 239 were fatal and 255 deaths. In 391 serious accidents, 457 people were seriously injured and in other 72 accidents, 99 people suffered minor injuries.

According to the traffic police data, the city has 19 accident-prone black spots.

“Many accidents take place due to rash driving and traffic violations,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame.

Of the 45 accidents in areas managed by Sinhgad road traffic police division, nine took place at New Katraj Tunnel, 11 at Dari Pul bridge stretch, 16 at Navale Bridge chowk and nine at Bhumkar Bridge chowk.

Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhgad road-Warje residents’ association, said, “It is the responsibility of traffic police to examine accident spots, PMC to improve road infrastructure and citizens to follow traffic rules.”

