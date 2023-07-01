6 pilgrims killed, 11 injured in accident at Solapur

PUNE Six pilgrims returning to Karnataka after visiting temple towns of Pandharpur, Akkalkot and Ganagapur were killed, while eleven others were injured when their passenger vehicle collided with a cement mixer truck in Solapur district on Friday evening.

Six pilgrims returning to Karnataka after visiting temple towns of Pandharpur, Akkalkot and Ganagapur were killed. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased included five women and a boy, an official said.

“The incident took place at around 5.30 pm near Shirwalwadi village in Akkalkot tehsil when the private SUV carrying the pilgrims was returning to Aland village in Kalburgi, Karnataka,” said the official.

They had visited the temple towns in Solapur district and were on their way back home. A speeding cement mixer truck, heading towards Solapur, collided with the passenger vehicle, the official said, adding that police rushed to the spot and all the passengers were taken to a nearby government hospital.

Five women and one boy were declared dead on arrival while 11 others -- three women and eight men -- are undergoing treatment, police said.