Trekker passes away near Bhimashankar
A group of hikers had organised a 25-kilometre trek that began in Pune and ended at the renowned Bhimashankar temple
PUNE
In a tragic turn of events, Ramesh Bhagwan Patil, a 57-year-old Pimple Nilakh resident, passed away while trekking from Pune to Bhimashankar on Sunday.
A group of hikers had organised a 25-kilometre trek that began in Pune and ended at the renowned Bhimashankar temple.
Patil reportedly fell unconscious during the return journey, according to officials. His fellow trekkers rushed him to a nearby hospital, however, the victim was declared dead upon arrival.
The expedition was organised by a trekker organisation led by Subhash Salgaonkar.
According to police, the group began trekking from Malgeon Budruk in the Maval area at 6:45 am on Sunday and Patil collapsed and fell unconscious near Bhimashankar at around 2:30 p.m. Prima facie, he died as a result of a cardiac arrest, police informed.