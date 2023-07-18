Trekker passes away near Bhimashankar

PUNE

According to police, the group began trekking from Malgeon Budruk in the Maval area at 6:45 am on Sunday and Patil collapsed and fell unconscious near Bhimashankar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a tragic turn of events, Ramesh Bhagwan Patil, a 57-year-old Pimple Nilakh resident, passed away while trekking from Pune to Bhimashankar on Sunday.

A group of hikers had organised a 25-kilometre trek that began in Pune and ended at the renowned Bhimashankar temple.

Patil reportedly fell unconscious during the return journey, according to officials. His fellow trekkers rushed him to a nearby hospital, however, the victim was declared dead upon arrival.

The expedition was organised by a trekker organisation led by Subhash Salgaonkar.

According to police, the group began trekking from Malgeon Budruk in the Maval area at 6:45 am on Sunday and Patil collapsed and fell unconscious near Bhimashankar at around 2:30 p.m. Prima facie, he died as a result of a cardiac arrest, police informed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON