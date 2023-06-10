Contractor, 2 others booked after iron gate collapse claims life of 7-year-old

Pune: A seven-year-old boy died after an iron gate at a construction site in Wagholi collapsed on him, said police officials.

The police have booked the contractor, identified as Wahid Khan, and two workers under charges of causing death due to negligence. The incident had taken place at the Gulmohor Society construction site at around 4:30 pm on November 18, 2022.

Though the police had initially reported an accidental death case, probe found the trio responsible for the boy’s death and filed an FIR.

The victim has been identified as Aarnav Mithilesh Rai. His father Mithilesh Rai, 36, working as a government contractor, filed the police complaint.

According to the police, construction work of Rai’s house was going on at Gulmohor Society. Rai had appointed Khan as contractor for the making and fitting of the house’s main gate. As per the complaint, Aarnav was playing at the open space near the gate when it collapsed on him, and the boy died of injuries.

Lonikand police officials said, “The investigation revealed that the contactor and his workers had not taken precaution at the site that cause the death of the child.”

A case has been registered at Lonikand police station under Section 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).