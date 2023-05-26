Home / Cities / Pune News / 18-year-old student dies by suicide in Pune after failing in HSC exam

18-year-old student dies by suicide in Pune after failing in HSC exam

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 26, 2023 07:41 PM IST

An 18-year-old student in Pune died by suicide after failing her Class 12 exam. She hung herself in her home, unable to bear the stress. Help is available through a local NGO.

A 18-year-old student died by suicide by hanging herself in the house in Dapodi on Thursday. According to police, the deceased took the extreme step as she had failed in HSC or Class 12 exam.

A case was lodged at Dapodi police chowki on Thursday and the body was sent for autopsy by the police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased student was a resident of Gulabnagar, Dapodi and was studying at Swami Vivekananda College.

On Thursday afternoon, the victim had lunch with her family and left the house for school to get the results. She came back home at around 2 pm and told her father that she had failed. Her father asked her to write the exam again next year. But unable to bear the stress, the victim went to her room on the upper floor of the house and allegedly hung herself from the iron angle of the roof ceiling with a rope.

Her mother who went upstairs to her room after fifteen minutes to check on her found her hanging. At the time, her mother raised an alarm after which the family members and neighbours came running to the house. The family took her to the nearest hospital but doctors proclaimed her dead on arrival.

A case was lodged at Dapodi police chowki on Thursday and the body was sent for autopsy by the police.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

exam hsc stress student suicide
