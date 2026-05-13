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Trainer aircraft of private company crash-lands in Maharashtra's Baramati; no casualty

Trainer aircraft of private company crash-lands in Maharashtra's Baramati; no casualty

Published on: May 13, 2026 12:26 pm IST
PTI |
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Pune, A trainer aircraft operated by a private company made a crash landing near the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district after developing a technical snag on Wednesday morning, police said.

Trainer aircraft of private company crash-lands in Maharashtra's Baramati; no casualty

A trainee pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, escaped safely following the incident, which occurred near Gojubavi village adjacent to the Baramati airstrip area at 8.50 am, officials said.

The aircraft belonged to the Redbird Flight Training Academy, which operates near the Baramati airstrip. The company said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

Aircraft from the same company had previously also been involved in accidents in the district.

Incidentally, on January 28, a private charter plane belonging to another company, VSR Ventures, carrying then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others crashed near the Baramati airstrip, killing all on board.

On Wednesday's incident, Pune Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill told PTI, "As per preliminary information received from eyewitnesses, the aircraft was flying at a comparatively low altitude when it developed a technical malfunction. During the crash landing, one side of the aircraft reportedly hit a light pole before it struck the ground."

On October 22, 2023, two persons were injured as another trainer aircraft belonging to the same academy crashed near Gojubavi village, close to Baramati.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Trainer aircraft of private company crash-lands in Maharashtra's Baramati; no casualty
Home / Cities / Pune / Trainer aircraft of private company crash-lands in Maharashtra's Baramati; no casualty
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