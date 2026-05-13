Pune, A trainer aircraft operated by a private company made a crash landing near the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district after developing a technical snag on Wednesday morning, police said.

Trainer aircraft of private company crash-lands in Maharashtra's Baramati; no casualty

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A trainee pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, escaped safely following the incident, which occurred near Gojubavi village adjacent to the Baramati airstrip area at 8.50 am, officials said.

The aircraft belonged to the Redbird Flight Training Academy, which operates near the Baramati airstrip. The company said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

Aircraft from the same company had previously also been involved in accidents in the district.

Incidentally, on January 28, a private charter plane belonging to another company, VSR Ventures, carrying then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others crashed near the Baramati airstrip, killing all on board.

On Wednesday's incident, Pune Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill told PTI, "As per preliminary information received from eyewitnesses, the aircraft was flying at a comparatively low altitude when it developed a technical malfunction. During the crash landing, one side of the aircraft reportedly hit a light pole before it struck the ground."

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{{^usCountry}} Police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Necessary inquiry and further action are underway," the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Necessary inquiry and further action are underway," the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Later, the Redbird Flight Training Academy, in a statement, said its aircraft, a Tecnam P2008JC bearing registration VT-RFY, was involved in the incident at Gojubavi in the vicinity of Baramati airstrip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, the Redbird Flight Training Academy, in a statement, said its aircraft, a Tecnam P2008JC bearing registration VT-RFY, was involved in the incident at Gojubavi in the vicinity of Baramati airstrip. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per the preliminary information received, the aircraft was undertaking a solo flight at the time of the occurrence. The cadet pilot is reported to be safe, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the preliminary information received, the aircraft was undertaking a solo flight at the time of the occurrence. The cadet pilot is reported to be safe, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The situation is fully under control, and no injuries to the student pilot. Necessary actions are being undertaken in coordination with the relevant authorities. A detailed update will follow after further assessment and investigation," the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The situation is fully under control, and no injuries to the student pilot. Necessary actions are being undertaken in coordination with the relevant authorities. A detailed update will follow after further assessment and investigation," the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, on October 19, 2023, a pilot was injured when a trainer aircraft of the company crashed near Katfal village in Baramati taluka. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, on October 19, 2023, a pilot was injured when a trainer aircraft of the company crashed near Katfal village in Baramati taluka. {{/usCountry}}

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On October 22, 2023, two persons were injured as another trainer aircraft belonging to the same academy crashed near Gojubavi village, close to Baramati.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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