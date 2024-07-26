 Trains cancelled on Pune-Mumbai route, flight operations unaffected - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
Trains cancelled on Pune-Mumbai route, flight operations unaffected

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jul 26, 2024 08:50 AM IST

Central Railway announced cancellation of several trains on the Pune-Mumbai route on Friday due to ongoing heavy rainfall

PUNE The Central Railway announced cancellation of several trains on the Pune-Mumbai route on Friday due to ongoing heavy rainfall.

Central Railway announced cancellation of several trains on the Pune-Mumbai route on Friday due to ongoing heavy rainfall. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Trains scheduled for July 26, 2024, including the Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen Express, Pune-CSMT Pragati Express, and CSMT-Pune Intercity Express, have been cancelled as a precautionary measure.

“There have not been any major delays of trains running from the Pune railway division today, only the trains between Pune and Mumbai section are cancelled,” said Rampal Barpagga, Pune railway division spokesperson.

“I had to go to Mumbai tomorrow for which I had made a reservation for the Deccan Queen train. There was an important meeting scheduled in Mumbai and now I have to go by road tomorrow morning,” said Kamlesh Rathi, a businessman from Pune.

Meanwhile, the operations of flights at Pune airport have not been affected, said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport.

“All the majors are taken by the airport authorities as there is a rush of passengers travelling from Pune airport. Not a single flight of departure or arrival was cancelled from the Pune airport today,” said Dhoke.

“There were 91 departures and 91 arrival flights scheduled today from the Pune airport and its consistent flow of air traffic is maintained,” he added.

