Travel company owner booked for defrauding Pune tourists

An owner of the travel company has been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for allegedly defrauding multiple tourists of ₹10.88 lakh under the pretext of organizing a tour to Indonesia. The accused has been identified as Komal Kurkure who is the owner of a private tourist company located in Mumbai. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused reportedly collected funds from several individuals, promising comprehensive travel packages, but failed to deliver the services.

The incident was reported between March 14 to April 23 at Nigdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad and a complaint was registered on May 3.

Police has also booked his mother Shubhangi Kurkure who is director in the company and Sandeep Anarthe who is accountant in the company.

Police said, complainant Deepak Wagh, a businessman, along with 15 others organised the Bali -Indonesia tour with the help of the accused Kurkure.

They paid ₹10,88,900 to the travel agency for the hotel booking, visa, flight ticket and other booking purposes. And the tour was scheduled on May 3.

Even after the advanced payment, the accused neither organized any tour nor done any booking and cheated the tourists.

The accused also failed to repay the booking amount, said police.

A case has been filed at Nigdi police station under sections of 316(2),318(4),3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).