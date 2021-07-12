Tree authority members dispute tree felling decision by PMC

Pune: The Pune Tree authority members and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) tree authority committee are at loggerheads over permission granted to fell trees in Deccan. The social organisation has decried the decision taken by the PMC committee.

The trees in question are two historic ‘umbryachi’ trees standing tall in front of the Central Bank of India, Deccan branch, which is on lease from the board of trustees, Deccan Gymkhana, just along the wall of the building.

The Central Bank of India has written several times to the Ghole road ward office asking permission to cut trees citing danger of falling and damaging the bank building. However, tree authority member Manoj Pachpute said the decision is ill-thought and will lead to an old grown tree to be felled.

“I have written my objection to the permission granted by the committee to Ghole road regional office tree authority to cut down two very tall flourishing trees on Deccan Chowk on the false pretext that the security of the bank is in danger. The main reason is that there are two billboards of the bank, which are hidden by these trees. The tree houses many nests of birds. Did PMC conduct any structural audit test that states that the bank wall is in danger?” Pachpute said.

Pachpute raised questions on the commissioner giving permission without verification.

“Since there are many proposals, the commissioner signs them without looking at them, so such a proposal is approved. The commissioner may not know that such a proposal is wrong. Hence, I have submitted a letter stating that these trees should not be uprooted or felled,” he said.

Guruswami Tumale, assistant tree authority officer, Ghole road said, “The Central Bank of India has been constantly writing to us for permission to remove the tree as it is posing a hazard and could be dangerous and fall in a letter dated April 7, 2021 and also had sent an attachment of the police FIR of theft of air conditioning unit from their premises due to the trees on June 11, 2021 and on July 8, 2021. After we sent out the advertisement for suggestions and objections notice, we followed up with a structural audit which stated that the roots around the building have penetrated inside the building, it will cause danger to the building by weakening the plinth, walls and foundations.”

Ajit Gijare, structural engineer, wrote in his report that it is suggested to cut the roots of the tree outside the building, so building remains structurally stable.

Tumale said, “It is a naturally grown tree and it has grown from within the sides of the wall and then into the flower bed in front of the bank, hence we will be uprooting it this week.”

“As per order issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) application number 157, March 16, 2017, the tree authority has to follow due process for granting permission for any tree trimming only if the tree is dead, or diseased or wind fallen or it constitutes danger to life or property or obstructs traffic as per Section 8 of the Tree Act. Therefore, under no circumstances permission can be given by the tree authority for cutting, trimming of branches for any other reason,”an environmentalist, on condition of anonymity, said.