Tribal community medical students demand hostel facilities

Pune: Many students from tribal community who have taken admission for medical course at the BJ Medical College in Pune are facing the problem of accommodation. Since the college started last year in November, these students are demanding hostel facilities from the state tribal development department. They have written to the Adivasi Vibhag of the state government many times, and are awaiting response.

“The tribal community students studying at the BJ Medical college are struggling to survive in the city along with their studies. Apart from the Covid-induced financial difficulties, we are finding it difficult seek shelter as the state tribal development department is yet to allot us hostel facilities. The college started from November 2 last year and since then we are demanding hostel facilities in Pune city by the department. Despite our repeated demands, letters and follow-ups, the officials are yet to take any action,” said Mahendra Bhoye, medical student from BJ Medical College, Pune.

Many tribal community students come from remote areas across the state to study. As their financial condition is weak, the state tribal community department has set up hostels for these students. There are two hostels in Pune city, one for girls and another for boys. However, these hostels were converted to quarantine centres after the Covid pandemic outbreak, leaving students to seek alternative accommodation.

“We cannot afford to stay in rented flats or rooms, as there is hardly anyone from our village to send us money. We will study, get good jobs and then only we can earn something for our family. In this situation, hostels are only our hope to stay and study in the city,” said another student Harish Kolhe.

The senior officials at the state tribal development department refused to talk on the issue. One of the officials on anonymity said, “The issue is pending since last few months and we are trying to vacate the hostels to take in students.”