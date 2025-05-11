Triple-seat riders die in collision with PMPML bus in Shikrapur

Three persons riding triple seat on bike died on the spot in a head-on collision with a speeding Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus in Shikrapur on Friday night. The deceased have been identified as Nandkumar Shelar, 18; Harshal Digamabar Ghume, 19; and Ayush Atul Jadhav, 16. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the trio on the way to Talegaon Dhamdhere on bike, while trying to overtake a vehicle, collided with the PMPML bus on the Shikrapur-Talegaon road. The crash impact flung riders off the two-wheeler throwing them at a distance.

