Triple-seat riders die in collision with PMPML bus in Shikrapur

Three persons riding triple seat on bike died on the spot in a head-on collision with a speeding Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus in Shikrapur on Friday night.
According to the police, the trio on the way to Talegaon Dhamdhere on bike, while trying to overtake a vehicle, collided with the PMPML bus on the Shikrapur-Talegaon road. The crash impact flung riders off the two-wheeler throwing them at a distance.
The deceased have been identified as Nandkumar Shelar, 18; Harshal Digamabar Ghume, 19; and Ayush Atul Jadhav, 16.