Truck goes up in flames on Pune-Mumbai expressway, no casualties

PUNE A moving truck on its way to Mumbai caught fire on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday night.

According to the expressway officials, the incident took place inside Adoshi tunnel where smoke billowing out of the truck was seen by the commuters who immediately alerted the fire department and control room.

The driver and cleaner jumped out of the truck for safety after which the truck went up in flames.

The rural police stopped traffic on the high-speed corridors from 2 am to 3.30 am as a precautionary move.

Expressway officials said that no one was injured in the incident. However, the entire truck was reduced to ash and a total loss assessment was done by the authorities.

A spot panchnama was conducted by local police station officials.