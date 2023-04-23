Home / Cities / Pune News / 4 killed, 22 injured as truck collides with bus on Pune-Bengaluru highway

4 killed, 22 injured as truck collides with bus on Pune-Bengaluru highway

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 23, 2023 11:39 AM IST

The bus was coming from Kolhapur to Dombivali near Mumbai when it was hit by the truck that was carrying sugar bags

At least four people lost their lives and 22 others sustained injuries after a truck collided with a bus near the Swami Narayan temple on the Pune-Bengaluru highway early Sunday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near the Swami Narayan temple on the Pune-Bengaluru highway early Sunday morning. (Sourced)
The accident occurred near the Swami Narayan temple on the Pune-Bengaluru highway early Sunday morning. (Sourced)

The bus belonging to private operator Neeta Travels was coming from Kolhapur to Dombivali near Mumbai when it was hit by the truck that was carrying sugar bags. According to police, the bus was hit by the truck from rear. The incident was reported at 2.15am.

“The four deceased include two men and two women and the injured are being treated in hospital. We suspect the accident may have happened due to a brake failure of the truck,” said Vijay Kumbhar, police inspector. The stretch where the accident occurred is known as an accident prone area with multiple incidents reported from here in the past. During the wee hours on Sunday, there were three accidents reported within three hours.

Upon receiving the information, four vehicle tenders, one rescue van from Pune Fire Brigade, and one rescue van from Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority were dispatched to the scene.

The fire brigade officials said that firemen broke the glass window of the passenger bus and rescued 18 injured passengers who were stuck inside. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital in seven ambulances for further treatment.

The accident caused traffic congestion on the highway for a brief period until the rescue operation was completed.

Police said that an investigation is going on and the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hospital mumbai women investigation police inspector traffic congestion collision truck kolhapur dombivali glass window + 9 more
hospital mumbai women investigation police inspector traffic congestion collision truck kolhapur dombivali glass window + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out