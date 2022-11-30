Tukaram Mundhe transferred from health department

In just two months, Tukaram Mundhe, who took charge as the National Health Mission director and Health Services commissioner, Maharashtra, was transferred from the department on Tuesday.

In an official transfer order issued, Munde was ordered to hand over his charge to Principal Secretary, State Health Department and await instructions until further order.

After taking charge in October, Munde instructed the district health officers, civil surgeons and deputy directors of health across Maharashtra to conduct surprise visits at the primary health centres and rural hospitals to check whether the staff was present at the health facilities and whether emergencies were being attended to during the late-night hours.

Mundhe had also issued a circular to health department staffers regarding office discipline. The circular stated that wages of health department staffers will not be paid unless the days worked are verified as per the biometric attendance system installed in the department.