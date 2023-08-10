Pune: Tushar Gandhi files police complaint against Sambhaji Bhide

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Aug 10, 2023 09:55 PM IST

Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, filed a complaint against Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for derogatory remarks against Gandhi.

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Thursday submitted a complaint application at the Deccan Police station against right-wing Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Father of the Nation.

Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide (HT FILE PHOTO)

Gandhi sought registration of a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 499 (defamation), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

Bhide has been accused of making controversial remarks about Mahatma Gandhi’s lineage in his speech during a programme in Amravati district on July 27.

