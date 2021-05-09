Two arrested after video of minor boys being stripped, molested emerges

Two men were arrested on Saturday while the Pimpri-Chinchwad police are on a lookout for 17 others for stripping and molesting three minor boys over suspicion of their involvement in petty thefts in Pimpri.

“We have arrested two people. This incident is from two to three months ago. The investigation is on,” said police inspector Bhojaraj Misal of Pimpri police station.

The two arrested were identified as Kapil Taak and Vijay Chavan, both residents of Pimpri area.

The acts in the video were allegedly performed in public space with benches that lead to the spot used for Ganesh visarjan near the river road area of Pimpri.

The others booked in the case include a man who has previously been accused of murder.

The three boys were stripped, hurt on their genitals, assaulted, and dogs were set free near them with an intention of putting them in harm’s way, according to the visuals on the video of the incident that was shot.

As per the complaint lodged by the mother of one of the three survivors, the three were subjected to those acts over suspicion of their involvement in a theft at Pimpri vegetable market.

The video landed in the custody of the police after which a case was registered.

The boys were allegedly warned against telling anyone about the assault and being seen in that part of town.

“The case was registered on April 30. Chavan has completed his time in police custody and is now in judicial custody. Kapil Taak was arrested from Nashik two days ago and is in police custody till May 11,” said PI Misal. The rest of the men are on the run from the police.

A case under Sections 377 (unnatural sex), 363 (kidnapping), 343 (wrongful confinement for three or more days), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), rioting of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4 and 8 of Protection of Children form Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered at Pimpri police station.

