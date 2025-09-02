Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two arrested during Ganesh festival; pistols, live cartridges seized

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 06:16 am IST

Acting on a tipoff about two men carrying pistols sans licence on Shirur-Pabal road, the police intercepted and searched the suspects, recovering three pistols and 10 live cartridges from them

In what has averted a possible security risk during the ongoing Ganesh festival, Shirur police Saturday night arrested two youths on Pabal road, seizing three pistols along with 10 live cartridges from them.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had brought pistols to sell them in the area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had brought pistols to sell them in the area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The arrested accused have been identified as Sameer alias Nawab Wazir Shaikh, 20, a resident of Shirte, Walwa taluka, Sangli district; and Deepak Shivaling Vangne, 20, a resident of Karegaon, Shirur taluka, Pune district. A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Arms Act for illegal possession of firearms. They have been remanded to two days’ police custody by the court.

Acting on a tipoff about two men carrying pistols sans licence on Shirur-Pabal road, the police intercepted and searched the suspects, recovering three pistols and 10 live cartridges from them. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had brought pistols to sell them in the area. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the weapons and whether there is a larger network behind this.

News / Cities / Pune / Two arrested during Ganesh festival; pistols, live cartridges seized
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On