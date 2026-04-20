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Two arrested for 14 crore fraud targeting jewellers in Pune

According to police, the accused collected gold, silver and cash from multiple jewellers in Ravivar Peth on the pretext of manufacturing new ornaments and returning them with added value within a few days.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 07:18 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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Pune: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune police on Friday arrested two persons posing as businessmen for allegedly cheating several jewellers in the city of around 14 crore by promising to manufacture new ornaments in exchange for gold and silver.

Two arrested for 14 crore fraud targeting jewellers in Pune

The arrested accused have been identified as Pankaj Gautamchand Jain, 48, a resident of Kondhwa-Bibwewadi Road, and Nemichand Vishanraj Korimutha, 59, a resident of Market Yard.

According to police, the accused collected gold, silver and cash from multiple jewellers in Ravivar Peth on the pretext of manufacturing new ornaments and returning them with added value within a few days. However, they allegedly failed to deliver the promised items and misappropriated the valuables.

Investigators said the duo collected nearly 60 kg of silver from victims, along with gold and cash from others, as part of the fraudulent scheme.

The case came to light after Sanjay Pushkaraj Rathod, 55, owner of Rathod Jewellers on Bund Garden Road, filed a complaint at the Koregaon Park police station on January 28 this year.

Officials said the accused later surrendered to police after a search operation was launched. A court has remanded them in police custody for two days.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Two arrested for 14 crore fraud targeting jewellers in Pune
Home / Cities / Pune / Two arrested for 14 crore fraud targeting jewellers in Pune
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