Two arrested for assaulting traffic constable at Khadi Machine chowk

PUNE The Kondhwa police have arrested an autorickshaw driver and his associate in connection with physically assaulting and abusing a traffic police constable on duty at Khadi Machine chowk between 2 pm and 2.45 pm on Monday.

According to the FIR lodged by the victim, identified as Anil Kachare, currently posted with Kondhwa traffic division, the accused auto driver identified as Ashok Daware (21) and his associate identified as Siddhesh Daware (31), residents of Laxminagar Lane no 8 in Kondhwa and two others allegedly abused, physically assaulted and prevented him from discharging his duties at Khadi Machine chowk. Police sub-inspector Sujata Jadhav said, “We have arrested the accused and the duo has been remanded in police custody.”

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC has been lodged against the accused.

On March 9, three persons were arrested for assaulting a constable when he objected to their harassment of his wife near Marunji in Hinjewadi.

On March 11, two persons had assaulted a constable after he foiled their ATM robbery attempt in Hadapsar. The Bhosari police on March 21 arrested three persons for trying to abduct a woman constable.