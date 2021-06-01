Two arrested for attack and sexual assault on transwomen

Two transwomen from Mumbai were arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for attacking two transwomen from Pimpri-Chinchwad and forcing one of the victims to perform unnatural intercourse with a man.

The two arrested were identified as Anam Ahmed Shaikh (21) and Sonu Shaikh Mohammad (24) both residents of Mumbai and both identify as transwomen, according to the police.

The incident happened around 2:30pm in the house where the victims lived in Thergaon area.

“We have taken the complainant and the arrested for a medical test. We detained them last night and after verification, arrested them at 4am. We are on the lookout for the others booked in the case along with the man who allegedly performed the unnatural act,” said police inspector Sunil Tonpe.

The other accused were identified as Ruksar alias Irfan Insaf Jhan, Azam Shaikh, Simran alias Pavan all residents of Benganwadi area of Govandi East in Mumbai, along with two unidentified others. While Azam Shaikh identifies as a man, the rest identify as transwomen.

In the family structure among transgendered women who collect alms for a living, an older transwoman acts as the head of a group, guru, who identifies as a family. The man is the husband of Ruksar alias Irfan who is the head of the family in Mumbai which the two victims had left.

“The complainant and her friend had left the group in which Ruksar was the head and come here. That was the reason for the attack,” said senior police inspector Vivek Muglikar of Wakad police station.

The assailants arrived with chopper blades and attacked the two transwomen with the back of the blade before stealing ₹30,000 cash given to them by their current family head and three mobile phones. The husband of Ruksar then forced the complainant’s friend into unnatural intercourse.

A case under Sections 397 (dacoit or robbery with attempt to cause death), 377 (unnatural intercourse), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Wakad police station.