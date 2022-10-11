Two arrested for duping job aspirants of 4.50 lakh

PUNE: The Pune police on Monday arrested two persons for cheating unemployed youth on the pretext of providing jobs at a hotel in foreign country.

The accused have been identified as Jitesh Vilas Jadhav (40) of Wagale estate, Thane and Radheshyam Mangalu Maharana (46) of Goregaon East in Mumbai.

The suspects had opened an office by the name of “Success Career Consultancy” to dupe innocent people on the pretext of providing jobs in government institutions, banks and private companies.

According to the complaint filed by a hotel management student, he and his friend had paid ₹4,50,000 to Jadhav since March 2021 as the latter had promised job at a hotel in foreign country. The complainant approached the police last week after the accused declined to return money or provide job.

“We laid a trap and arrested the accused,” said a police official.

A case under Sections 420, 406, 504 and 34 of IPC was registered against the accused at Swargate police station.