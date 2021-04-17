Home / Cities / Pune News / Two arrested for forging RT-PCR reports in Pune
pune news

Two arrested for forging RT-PCR reports in Pune

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 10:08 PM IST
PUNE Pune police, on Saturday, arrested two men for allegedly running an illegal operation of forging RT-PCR test reports by using the name of a diagnostic laboratory based in Shivajinagar.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Sagar Ashok Hande (25), a resident of Sangam chowk and a native of Nanded, and Dayanand Bhimrao Kharate (21), a resident of Warje Malwadi and a native of Usmanabad.

“During the primary investigation, the two have informed us about several tests results they have forged in the past. There are other people involved in this racket,” read a statement issued by Pune police.

The laboratory whose name they were misusing has been identified as Gene Path Laboratories, located on Jungli Maharaj road. The administration manager of the lab, Rupesh Shrikant Nale, had lodged a complaint at Deccan police station about forged reports.

A case under Sections 419 (personation), 320 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468, 469, 471 (using forged as genuine), and 336 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Deccan police station.

IND USA
