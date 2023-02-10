Two arrested for helping accused in MCOCA flee from police custody

Crime branch unit 4 has arrested two persons who helped Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA) accused Santhosh Pawar to flee from custody, said police on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Pranav alis Chikya Arjun Randhir (19) and Tanmay alis Tanaji Dhiwar (19).

Police said Pawar who looted ₹28 lakh cash from Angadia Courier’ from Market Yard area fled from police custody when he was taken to Khanapur for investigation on February 1.

Crime branch unit 4 of the Pune city police, got information about Randhir and Dhiwar who played a major role as a result of which Pawar fled from police custody.

Acting on the information, a police team initiated a search operation and arrested both from a pan shop in Bopodi.

During the interrogation, both of the accused confirmed that they, along with Pawar, ran away from the motorcycle when Pawar was in police custody. The crime branch handed over both accused to Haveli police station for further investigation.