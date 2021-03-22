Two arrested for killing man after robbing him

Two men were arrested by the Pune police on Sunday for the murder of a 45-year-old man after kidnapping him for robbery from the Vadgaon area of Pune on March 14.

The now-deceased man was identified as Rahul Shrikrishna Nene (45), a resident of Sadashiv peth area of Pune. A complaint in the case of murder was lodged by the victim’s brother Siddharth Nene (39) also a resident of Sadashiv peth.

The two arrested men were identified as Satish Sanjay Sutar (26), a resident of Narhe road in Dhayari, and Milind Sonba Pavale (29), a resident of Dhayari Phata area of Pune, according to the police.

They were remanded to police custody of Sinhagad road police station by a local court on Monday.

“Sutar has a history of nine cases against him in the past. They were both riding on one motorcycle when they picked up the now-deceased man. They picked him up from Vadgaon Dhayari, beat him up, forced him to reveal his ATM pin, and robbed him. They then made him sit on the bike they were riding on, and once they reached near the canal, they hit him in the head with a stone and killed him. They then threw the body in the canal. We have evidence that points towards the sequence of events,” said assistant police inspector Hanumant Gaikwad of Hadapsar police station who made the arrest.

The two men picked up Nene from Vadgaon and robbed ₹300 cash from him near an overbridge close to Dhayari Phata, according to the police.

They made him withdraw ₹1,100 from a nearby ATM before making him transfer ₹10,000 through an online transfer. The two then forced him onto a motorbike and took him near the canal flowing through Janata Vasahat, hit him on the head and threw him in the flowing water of the canal, according to the police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention), 394 (space), 364 (kidnapping for murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian penal code was first registered at Hadapsar police station and later transferred to see a guard Road police station.

The two are now in the custody of officials of Sinhagad road police station who will now investigate the case further.