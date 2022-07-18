Two arrested for mobile thefts in Pune

The crime branch Unit III officials arrested two persons for committing seven mobile thefts. Cash estimating ₹2.16 lakh has also been recovered from their possession, said officials on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Raj Anganuram Gautum (26), a resident of Jaunpur District, Uttar Pradesh and Vijay Shivmurat Ram Kumar ( 20), a resident of Gazipur from Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested on July 14.

The crime branch officials received a tip-off that the two accused arrived in Pune to sell the stolen phones. A total of 12 phones were seized from their possession.

Senior police inspector Anita More who heads Unit III said that the duo had committed crimes in Kondhwa, Sinhagad, Chatushringi , Hinjewadi and Warje Malwadi areas.

The duo was booked under IPC 392 and 34 , arrested and produced before the court.