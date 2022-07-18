Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two arrested for mobile thefts in Pune
pune news

Two arrested for mobile thefts in Pune

The crime branch Unit III officials arrested two persons for committing seven mobile thefts
(HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 04:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Cash estimating 2.16 lakh has also been recovered from their possession, said officials on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Raj Anganuram Gautum (26), a resident of Jaunpur District, Uttar Pradesh and Vijay Shivmurat Ram Kumar ( 20), a resident of Gazipur from Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested on July 14.

The crime branch officials received a tip-off that the two accused arrived in Pune to sell the stolen phones. A total of 12 phones were seized from their possession.

Senior police inspector Anita More who heads Unit III said that the duo had committed crimes in Kondhwa, Sinhagad, Chatushringi , Hinjewadi and Warje Malwadi areas.

The duo was booked under IPC 392 and 34 , arrested and produced before the court.

