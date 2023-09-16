Two arrested for murder of PMPML bus driver

The Bharti Vidyapeeth police officials on Saturday arrested two persons for the murder of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus driver Rajendra Bajirao Divekar.

reliminary findings suggest that the accused and Divekar had engaged in a late-night liquor party, where tensions escalated under the influence of alcohol, ultimately resulting in Divekar’s demise. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Accused have been identified as Somnath Ashok Kumbhar (30), and Rohit Dilip Patekar (19), both residents of Jambhulwadi.

Preliminary findings suggest that the accused and Divekar had engaged in a late-night liquor party, where tensions escalated under the influence of alcohol, ultimately resulting in Divekar’s demise.

Police officials stated that Kumbhar borrowed ₹10,000 from Divekar. On Friday evening Divekar visited Kumbhar’s residence to collect money. Later they had a liquor party and killed Divekar by hitting on his head by using iron road.

On Saturday morning, Divekar’s wife visited Kumbhar’s house, when she came to know about the incident and informed her son.

Vinayak Gaikwad, senior police inspector at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said, “When Divekar’s son asked the accused about the incident then, they threatened him as well. Our team rushed to the spot accused were trying to escape, but our team successfully nabbed them.”

During interrogation, accused confessed to the crime. Both Kumbhar and Patekar have three and four criminal cases registered against them respectively.

A case has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station under charges of murder.

