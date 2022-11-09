Two arrested for stealing electronic gadgets in Pune

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police on Tuesday arrested two youths for stealing gadgets from different showrooms in the city.

The accused have been identified as Ronak Thorat and Tinu Vilas Kolamkar, both residents of Yerawada, said officials.

The police were investigating a theft related case lodged under IPC 379 against the accused on October 29. The police have seized high end electronic watches and bluetooth speakers worth ₹31,000 from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off a team led by police sub-inspector Dhiraj Gupta arrested the accused.

Police inspector Srihari Bahirat, incharge, Bharati Vidyapeeth police station said, “The accused stole gadgets from showrooms and there might be other accomplices. Further investigation is underway.”