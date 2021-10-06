Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two arrested for stealing LPG cylinders in Pimpri-Chinchwad
pune news

Two arrested for stealing LPG cylinders in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Published on Oct 06, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Two workers of a LPG cylinder agency were arrested for stealing liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders used for cooking from an agency to allegedly sell it in the black market on Tuesday evening in Pimpri-Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent

Two workers of a gas agency were arrested for stealing liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders used for cooking from an agency to allegedly sell it in the black market on Tuesday evening.

The two arrested were identified as Chandraprakash Vikramsingh Thakur (19) and Manoj Mahavir Bhardwaj (29), both residents of Prabhatnagar in Pimple Gurav and natives of different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The two men work as delivery executives in a gas agency in Pimpri-Chinchwad and have access to a tempo used for cylinder delivery.

The two deliberately failed to return some cylinders to the agency and used those cylinders to steal cooking gas from the filled cylinders that the agency entrusted them with for delivery to their customers.

The police found them with 31 gas cylinders, a weighing scale, and one refill pipe along with the delivery tempo, according to a statement.

The two had diverted from their delivery route and come to the banks of Pawana river near their house in Prabhatnagar, Pimple Gurav where they were found with the cylinders, according to the police.

RELATED STORIES

A case under Sections 379 (theft), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 7 of Essential Commodities Act and Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908 was registered at Sangvi police station. Assistant police inspector Satish Kamble of Sangvi police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Driver suspected of stealing 97 lakh cash from employer in Pune

Pune district administration sends notices to 1,000 firms seeking 15% premium on exempted land

PMRDA development schemes to boost housing sector, employment in and around Pune

PMC to develop equal value infrastructure to get defence land for Chandani chowk flyover project
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP