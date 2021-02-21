Home / Cities / Pune News / Two arrested for suicide abetment
pune news

Two arrested for suicide abetment

Two people were arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for driving a 28-year-old man to suicide, as per a suicide note he left, according to local police
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:58 PM IST
HT Image

Two people were arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for driving a 28-year-old man to suicide, as per a suicide note he left, according to local police.

The man was found at around 6:30pm on Friday at a shed in Wakad, according to the police.

The two arrested were identified as Vishal Popat Adhav and Tejas Vijay Shinde, both residents of Wakad.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Himmat Chainaram Solanki (34), a resident of Kaspate Vasti in Wakad.

The 28-year-old had borrowed the two-wheeler vehicle that belonged to Adhav without informing him. Adhav had gone to the police with a complaint that the now-deceased man had stolen his vehicle. However, the 28-year-old claimed that he used it to get to work and had no intention to steal it.

The resultant argument led to a physical fight between the two men. The deceased wrote in his suicide note that the fight was a cause of shame for him and had led to his decision, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Wakad police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP