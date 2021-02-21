Two arrested for suicide abetment

Two people were arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for driving a 28-year-old man to suicide, as per a suicide note he left, according to local police.

The man was found at around 6:30pm on Friday at a shed in Wakad, according to the police.

The two arrested were identified as Vishal Popat Adhav and Tejas Vijay Shinde, both residents of Wakad.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Himmat Chainaram Solanki (34), a resident of Kaspate Vasti in Wakad.

The 28-year-old had borrowed the two-wheeler vehicle that belonged to Adhav without informing him. Adhav had gone to the police with a complaint that the now-deceased man had stolen his vehicle. However, the 28-year-old claimed that he used it to get to work and had no intention to steal it.

The resultant argument led to a physical fight between the two men. The deceased wrote in his suicide note that the fight was a cause of shame for him and had led to his decision, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Wakad police station.