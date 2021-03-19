Two booked for assaulting police constable in Hadapsar

The Hadapsar police have booked two youths for allegedly smashing a beer bottle on the head of a constable who was trying to convince them that the beer shop was shut. The incident took place around 11 pm on Wednesday night.

The victim constable identified as Ravi Ratan Rathod (28), a resident of Chintamani Park has lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was attacked with a beer bottle on his head by the duo and sustained head injuries in the attack.

Rathod had finished his duty and was on his way home when he saw two youths in an argument with his acquaintance identified as Aba Sale.

The duo was arguing with him over liquor. He intervened in the matter and instead received a hit on his head by a youth identified as Omkar alias Bunty Kakade (28), a resident of Manjri, and his associate identified Ashwin alias Bhau Padghamkar.

The duo physically assaulted him besides attacking him with a beer bottle on the head, the complaint stated. The police have formed a team to trace the accused who are still at large.

Hadapsar police station in-charge Balkrushna Kadam said, “A case has been lodged related to physical assault and the accused have been booked in the case. The investigation is on and they will be arrested soon.”