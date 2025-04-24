Two booked for beating dog to near-death, seven-month-old canine critical

Two persons have been booked for allegedly trapping a pet dog inside a bag and beating it to near-death with sticks, pipes and stones, the Lashkar police said on Wednesday. Animal activist and founder of Mission Possible Foundation, Padmini Stump, lodged a complaint on Monday, April 21, at Lashkar police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The brutality occurred at around 11 pm on Sunday, April 20, near Dinshaw Opticians Camp on M G Road when the seven-month-old Indie pet dog of a small-time vendor, Ajna Mahadev Bhale, was brutally beaten with wooden sticks, pipes and stones because it was barking. The accused, identified as Nabil Shaikh and Sufiyan, along with two other unidentified men beat the dog named ‘Biddha’ mercilessly because it was barking. When Bhale intervened and told them not to beat his dog, they abused and threatened to kill him, continuing to beat the canine. Biddha sustained grievous injuries and was taken in a critical condition to Mission Possible Foundation for treatment by Sunny Vijay Shinde. Animal activist and founder of Mission Possible Foundation, Padmini Stump, lodged a complaint on Monday, April 21, at Lashkar police station.

Stump said, “The beating did not stop even after the canine went into coma, bleeding heavily. From this merciless torture, we know what kind of human beings these people are. Their actions speak volumes.”

“Not only did they beat the dog to death almost, they threatened a teenage kid that if he opened his mouth, they would kill him as well,” Stump said.

Girishkumar Dighavkar, senior police inspector, Lashkar police station, said that the accused have been booked under section 11 (1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 along with sections 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) with the latter specifically criminalising killing, maiming, poisoning or rendering animals useless.

According to the police, the condition of the dog is critical; one of its eyes is damaged and several teeth are broken among others.