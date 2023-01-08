Home / Cities / Pune News / Two booked for duping couple on pretext of providing work visa in Canada

Two booked for duping couple on pretext of providing work visa in Canada

pune news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 11:10 PM IST

According to the complaint filed by Priya Prakash Dhavare, her husband is working in a multinational company and approached an immigration firm based in Camp area to get a working visa for Canada through their friend

The complainant neither provided a visa nor returned the money. Hence the victim lodged a police complaint against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The complainant neither provided a visa nor returned the money. Hence the victim lodged a police complaint against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday registered a cheating case against two people working in an immigration firm for allegedly duping a couple of 7.50 lakh on the pretext of providing a visa.

The accused have been identified as Kusum Gaikwad, a resident of Camp and Vanraj Bhate, a resident of Katraj.

According to the complaint filed by Priya Prakash Dhavare, her husband is working in a multinational company and approached an immigration firm based in Camp area to get a working visa for Canada through their friend.

Police told that, on the pretext of getting a work visa, the accused charged them 3.5 lakh per head. However, the complainant neither provided a visa nor returned the money. Hence the victim lodged a police complaint against the accused.

PG Gajjewar, assistant police inspector at Dehu Road police station said, “The accused have been duping the victim couple since February 2022.’’

Gajjewar said, “A similar kind of case has been registered against the accused at Lakshar police station for duping people on the pretext of a working visa. In that case, they were arrested but they got bail and now both of them are absconding.”

A case has been registered at Dehu Road police station under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust),420(Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out