Two booked for duping couple on pretext of providing work visa in Canada

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday registered a cheating case against two people working in an immigration firm for allegedly duping a couple of ₹7.50 lakh on the pretext of providing a visa.

The accused have been identified as Kusum Gaikwad, a resident of Camp and Vanraj Bhate, a resident of Katraj.

According to the complaint filed by Priya Prakash Dhavare, her husband is working in a multinational company and approached an immigration firm based in Camp area to get a working visa for Canada through their friend.

Police told that, on the pretext of getting a work visa, the accused charged them ₹3.5 lakh per head. However, the complainant neither provided a visa nor returned the money. Hence the victim lodged a police complaint against the accused.

PG Gajjewar, assistant police inspector at Dehu Road police station said, “The accused have been duping the victim couple since February 2022.’’

Gajjewar said, “A similar kind of case has been registered against the accused at Lakshar police station for duping people on the pretext of a working visa. In that case, they were arrested but they got bail and now both of them are absconding.”

A case has been registered at Dehu Road police station under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust),420(Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).