Two booked for job fraud worth 11 lakh

A case has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station against two persons for duping the victim to the tune of ₹11 lakh on the pretext of promising a job in Singapore. According to the police, the accused promised a job in Singapore to Jash Mamtora, the son of the complainant. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused sent fake documents to the victim by mail with the lure of a job abroad and cheated him. The series of events in this case have been taking place since April 2021 to date.

Jayesh Navinchandra Mamtora, a resident of Wanowrie lodged a complaint in this regard on Thursday and the accused, Pradeep Dinkar Ilke, a resident of Green Lawn Society, Katraj, and Ravi Singh Tomar, a resident of Meerut, were booked under IPC sections 420, 406, 465, 468, 469, 471, 427, 34.

According to the complaint, the accused sent him a fake job offer letter by email, took the money as consultancy charges, and sent him twice to Singapore causing him a further loss of ₹3.24 lakh. No arrests have been made in this case so far.