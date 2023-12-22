close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Two booked for job fraud worth 11 lakh

Two booked for job fraud worth 11 lakh

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 23, 2023 06:16 AM IST

Two persons have been booked for duping a man of ₹11 lakh by promising him a job in Singapore. The accused sent fake documents and took consultancy charges from the victim. No arrests have been made yet.

A case has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station against two persons for duping the victim to the tune of 11 lakh on the pretext of promising a job in Singapore.

According to the police, the accused promised a job in Singapore to Jash Mamtora, the son of the complainant. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused sent fake documents to the victim by mail with the lure of a job abroad and cheated him. The series of events in this case have been taking place since April 2021 to date.

Jayesh Navinchandra Mamtora, a resident of Wanowrie lodged a complaint in this regard on Thursday and the accused, Pradeep Dinkar Ilke, a resident of Green Lawn Society, Katraj, and Ravi Singh Tomar, a resident of Meerut, were booked under IPC sections 420, 406, 465, 468, 469, 471, 427, 34.

According to the police, the accused promised a job in Singapore to Jash Mamtora, the son of the complainant.

According to the complaint, the accused sent him a fake job offer letter by email, took the money as consultancy charges, and sent him twice to Singapore causing him a further loss of 3.24 lakh. No arrests have been made in this case so far.

