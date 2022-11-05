Two booked for threatening public

A police complaint has been lodged against two youths from Pimpri for allegedly threatening people via social media.

The accused have been identified as Aatish Kale (25), a resident of Pimpri and Arjun Wanjari (24), a resident of Chikhali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the information given by police, the accused had kept status on social media about their deceased friend Pawan Vishnu Lashkare, who was a history-sheeter. In the status along with the photo of the deceased the accused threatened to take revenge for the death of their friend.

The deceased was a history sheeter and police complaints were lodged against him, while both the accused in this case are from his gang and in future, they might commit a crime. So as a preventive step first information report (FIR) was lodged against them under sections 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 (C) of the IT Act 2000.

“The accused are not arrested yet,” said police inspector Bhojraj Misal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}