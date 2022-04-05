Two builders booked for encroaching three acres in Pimple Saudagar

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked two builders on charges of encroaching three acres in Pimple-Saudagar and constructing unauthorised sheds, including three shops. According to the FIR, the said builders have been were funded by businessman Nanasaheb Gaikwad’s son Ganesh currently in prison in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case.

Naresh Thakurdas Wadhwani (55) of Pimpri lodged an FIR at Sangvi police station against 25 persons, including Khemchand Uttamchand Bhojwani (58) of Wakad, Kanhaiyalal Hotchandamatani (63) of Pimpri and Ganesh Nanasaheb Gaikwad of Aundh.

According to the police, the encroachments have been happening since February 2018. The Wadhwani owns 120 gunthas (three acres) at Survey No. 40 near Katevasti Road, Pimple Saudagar. With the help of Ganesh, Bhojwani and Hotchandmatani forcibly took possession of Wadhwani’s land and erected illegal sheds and three shops. The accused also extracted rent from shopkeepers whom they leased the commercial property. Assistant police inspector Tanaji Bogam said that a cheating offence has been lodged against the accused under IPC but no arrests were made till late in the evening.

Youth bites girlfriend over breakup

Pune: A man has been booked by Kondhwa police after he bit his former girlfriend’s cheek after physically assaulting her following a breakup. The police have lodged a molestation and assault related case on the accused identified as Danish Nair (22), a resident of Sasanenagar. According to the police, the incident took place on March 31 near a prominent mall in Mohammadwadi.